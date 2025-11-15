Chelsea Green makes an announcement (video), Vince Russo on Triple H’s ego

Chelsea Green announced that the opening match at NXT Gold Rush will be Joe Hendry and Thea Hail vs. Ethan Page and Chelsea Green for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships.

Vince Russo is claiming that Triple H might be the biggest egomaniac in wrestling history and challenges the audience to think of anyone bigger.

