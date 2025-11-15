Charlotte Flair abandons team mates ahead of WarGames match

It looks like Charlotte Flair will not be involved in the women’s WarGames match, at least that is the impression she gave yesterday on Smackdown.

In the opening segment of the show, Flair informed Bliss, Iyo Sky, and Rhea Ripley that she cannot pretend to do this anymore. She referred to Ripley as a snake and told her she couldn’t trust her and was not in a position to put that aside, even with a common enemy.

Addressing Bliss, Flair said that Alexa is her friend but regardless, she couldn’t go to WarGames with the three of them and then simply walked out, leaving the babyface team with just three members.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online