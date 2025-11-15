11/15/25 AEW Collision Recap

– Death Riders (Pac/Daniel Garcia/Wheeler Yuta) defeated Jey Lethal/Adam Priest and Tommy Billington with The Brutalizer. Afterward Pac took to the microphone and stated he heard that Darby Allin was in the hospital & he’s not surprised. Calling it bloody beautiful to what he did to Allin at Blood & Guts. So Pac is giving Allin time to think over a challenge he made for Full Gear, One on One.

– Toni Storm cuts a promo stating her lust for vengeance against their blood & guts opponents for hurting her lover Mina Shirakawa. Great promo from Toni as always.

– Mark Briscoe defeated Mark Davis. He builds momentum going into his match with Fletcher for the TNT title at Full Gear.

– Josh Alexander attacks Michael Nakazawa and cuts a promo on Kenny Omega. He will team with the Young Bucks to take on Omega and Jurassic Express at Full Gear next Saturday.

– Tay Melo answers the MXMTV Casting Call and beats Taya Valkyrie in what was an alright match but then Marina Shafir attacks Tay as she is celebrating and chokes her out then Toni Storm appears and beats Marina down and stands tall.

– Kyle Fletcher defeated Scorpio Sky with Sheer Drop BrainBuster to retain the TNT Championship. Afterward, Mark Davis came out and continued the beatdown on Sky. Mark Briscoe came out to help out Sky. Briscoe had a message to Fletcher stating that Don Callis Family couldn’t keep him down at Blood & Guts. Also telling Kyle to shine up that title, cause next week its coming home to him. Kyle had to remind him that if he loses, he has a seat right next to him in the Don Callis Family. He will be forced to say his full name.

– Alex Windsor and Rhio defeat Maya World & HYAN to advance in the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles tournament.

After the match, “Timeless” Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa congratulates Riho and Alex Windsor and look forward to seeing them in the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament, then apologize in advance for tearing them apart as part of their revenge.

– The crowd was chanting “you tapped out” to Jon Moxley after a Kyle O’Reilly video played. Moxley stated that Kyle is not built like him or his group The Conglomeration. Moxley sent out a message to the Conglomeration. Anytime/Anyplace/Any match. They know where they can find them.

– Bandido, Juice Robinson & JetSpeed defeated FTR & LFI in an All Star 8 Man Tag.