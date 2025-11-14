WWE SmackDown is live tonight at 8/7c from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY.

Advertised is Jade Cargill vs. B-Fab, Sami Zayn delivering a message to Solo Sikoa, as well as LA Knight vs. TBA and The Miz vs. ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso in a pair of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament tilts.

The following are our WWE SmackDown results from Friday, November 14, 2025. The report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 11/14/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” narrated by Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque airs to get things started as always. We see highlights from last week’s show, including the title change from Monday’s WWE Raw in the women’s tag-team division and the WarGames challenge.

Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss Open Show

Inside the MVP Arena, the familiar sounds of Rhea Ripley’s theme hits. Out comes ‘Mami’ with her face protector on, accompanied by IYO SKY. They settle in the ring. Ripley talks about being away with a broken nose and brings up her return on Monday’s show. IYO SKY yells WarGames and does the self-point head-shake routine.

Ripley then introduces two of their partners for the upcoming WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series, the former women’s tag-team champion duo of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. The two make their way out and head to the ring to join Ripley and SKY.

Bliss says that the Kabuki Warriors want to play dirty, that’s fine. Jax and Legend want to get involved, great. She says her team will be the one’s to end it all. Bliss says the second Rhea said War Games, she knew they were win. Flair says she can’t do this, she can’t pretend anymore.

Flair tells Rhea that she does not like her, she does not trust her and she thinks she is a snake. But Rhea probably doesn’t like her, trust her and she thinks she is a snake. She doesn’t blame her. There is too much history, too much bad blood.

Just because they have the same enemy, it doesn’t change that, she can’t look past it. She says Bliss is her friend and she does trust her but to count her out. Flair leaves the ring as Alexa tries to stop her. Flair heads to the back as Alexa, Rhea and IYO look confused. The segment ends there.

The Last Time Is Now Tournament

‘Main Event’ Jey Uso vs. The Miz

We take a stroll backstage for some Superstar arrival shots, including WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill. We settle at ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso in a sea of fans. His music hits inside the arena and out he comes through the crowd to the ring for tonight’s opening contest.

“The Last Time Is Now” tournament continues tonight on SmackDown, as our first of two opening round tourney tilts is up first on this week’s show. As Uso settles inside the ring to lead an arena-wide ‘YEET!’ wave with thousands of fans, the show shifts gears and settles into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, The Miz makes his way out. The bell sounds and off we go. Miz with right hands but Jey with an elbow and a right hand. Jey to the ropes but Miz with a knee takes Jey down. Miz with a left hand and Jey is down in the corner.

Miz runs towards Jey but Jey with a kick to the side of the head. Jey goes for a right hand, Miz goes for the Skull Crushing Finale, Jey gets out of it. Jey goes for a super kick, Miz ducks and Jey clotheslines him to the outside of the ring.

Jey with a suicide dive onto Miz on the outside. We then head to a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see Miz with the double knees to the face followed by a spiked DDT. He goes for the cover but Jey kicks out. Miz with the It kicks.

He goes for another kick but Jey ducks and Jey with a back suplex. He goes for the cover but Miz kicks out. Jey goes for a hip attack in the corner but Miz moves out of the way. Miz with shoulder tackles followed by a slam. Miz with the You Can’t See Me and he lands the five knuckle shuffle.

Miz goes for the AA but Jey lands on his feet, he pushes Miz to the ropes and Jey with the super kick. Jey goes for the Samoan Drop, Miz lands on his feet and lands the Skull Crushing Finale. Miz goes for the cover but Jey kicks out. Miz places Jey on the top rope and Miz on the second rope.

He goes for the Skull Crushing Finale but Jey with elbows. Jey gets Miz on his shoulders and he drops Miz face first onto the top rope. Jey with the spear. Jey climbs the top rope and he lands the Uso Splash. He goes for the cover and gets the pin and the win to advance in the tourney.

Winner and ADVANCING: ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso

Backstage With Nick Aldis, Ilja Dragunov, DIY & FrAxiom

Backstage, we see WWE United States Champion Ilja Dragunov is with Nick Aldis. In come DIY and Ciampa tells Nick that he hopes Nick has explained the open challenge rules to Ilja. Ciampa says the only jackass he sees is Ilja as he keeps denying him an open challenge.

Aldis says they were just discussing that. Ilja says when he took on the legacy of the US Open Challenge, he promised to do things the right way. And the right way means not giving the opportunity to jackasses. He says there is nothing honorable about Ciampa and tonight he is giving the opportunity to someone who fights with honor.

He wants to fight someone he respects. In come Fraxiom and Axiom shakes his hand. It looks like it will, in fact, be the other FrAxiom member, Axiom, getting the shot this week. Nick Aldis walks away and he sees Paul Heyman with Bronson Reed. Heyman says he needs to talk to him for a minute. We head to a break.

Nick Aldis Makes Main Event Official For Tonight

When the show returns, we see Nick Aldis is on the phone and asks for security. He asks Heyman what he can do for him. Heyman says he has the War Games agreement and says that he is allowed to take any WWE superstar under any brand. Aldis says any talent, across all brands, yes.

He asks Heyman unless there is anything else to discuss, he would like to ask them both kindly to leave. In come security and Cody Rhodes. Heyman calls him the golden goose. Rhodes asks Heyman what he wants to talk about and Heyman says he wants to talk about Rhodes.

More specifically, we wants to talk about Rhodes getting involved on Vision problems on Monday. Rhodes says Heyman put his friends through the fire, meaning he was next in the flames. But this is Friday and he raises the title in the air.

He looks at Reed and says if you are not ready to fight, you can leave. Reed says he can fight. Rhodes tells Aldis that he wants a match against him tonight. Heyman asks why not make it a title match. Rhodes tells Aldis to book it. Aldis says it is official, Cody Rhodes against Bronson Reed for the title.

WWE United States Championship (Open Challenge)

Ilja Dragunov (C) vs. Axiom

Inside the arena, Ilja Dragunov makes his way to the ring followed by Axiom. The bell sounds to get this open challenge U.S. title tilt officially off-and-running. Both men with reversals. Ilja with a shoulder tackle. He goes for the cover but Axiom kicks out.

Ilja with a forearm to the face and Axiom with a forearm. Ilja with a kick to the face. He goes for a right hand but Axiom with an arm bar. Axiom gets him in a triangle but Ilja gets to his feet and out of it. Axiom with a chop but Axiom with a drop kick.

Axiom with a kick and Ilja falls to the outside of the ring. Axiom gets on the top rope but Ilja trips him up. Ilja with a chop to the chest but Axiom with a kick. Ilja with a headbutt and Axiom falls onto the mat. Ilja climbs the top rope and he lands a senton. He goes for the cover but Axiom kicks out.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we hear the crowd chanting “One more time!” just as Dragunov hoists Axiom up overhead for a back-suplex. Axiom begins fighting back with a Northern Lights release suplex of his own.