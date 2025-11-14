WWE News and Notes

– Triple H has been deposed in the WWE shareholder lawsuit, reports Wrestlenomics.

– There are those now claiming that Andrade’s non-compete is worldwide and not just for the United States, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– Rey Mysterio will be making an appearance in AAA on November 28th:

.@reymysterio será parte del evento de la gira #AlianzasAAA en PUEBLA este 28 de noviembre. Los boletos están disponibles en https://t.co/jReiPSITpx@luchalibreaaa pic.twitter.com/bIyv99VV5p — Marisela Peña (@MPenaAAA) November 14, 2025

– Posted on X:

We’re taking the show on the road. Dont miss this live episode of #SixFeetUnder on Dec. 12 in our nation’s capital. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, so don’t miss out! ⚱️ pic.twitter.com/iHnuRimIJp — Undertaker (@undertaker) November 14, 2025