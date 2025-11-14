WWE News and Notes

Steve Gerweck
Triple H has been deposed in the WWE shareholder lawsuit, reports Wrestlenomics.

– There are those now claiming that Andrade’s non-compete is worldwide and not just for the United States, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Rey Mysterio will be making an appearance in AAA on November 28th:

