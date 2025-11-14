Video: Zack Ryder returns to WWE

On Smackdown, LA Knight’s mystery opponent is Zack Ryder. Coming out to his original music and wearing his Broski shirt.

Knight defeated Ryder to advance in the Last Time is Now tournament. He hit BFT to get the pin.

