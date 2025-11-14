Join us for up to the minute results from TNA Turning Point! Mathew Rewholdt and Tom Hannifan are on the call!

Frankie Kazarian shows up in the parking lot, holding the TNA World Title. He is looking full of himself. Santino is shown is then showing saying tonight will be all business tonight.

PRE SHOW

Match 1. Jake Something VS Mance Warner (with Steph De Lander) VS The Home Town Man

THTM is the fan favorite for sure and Mance and Jake are on him, but he is able to take care of them both and hits a double bionic elbow and double axe off the top. He then mounts the turnbuckle on both of them hits them each 10 times to the delight of the Full Sale crowd. Jake bulldozes him. He then suplexes THTM. He gets two count and then face plants him. Warner delivers a sidewalk slam on THTM for two. He then DDTs Jake. They end up on the top and Mance bites the head of Jake, but THTM powerbombs them both off the top. The crowd loves it. Jake and Mance end up on the floor, but THTM frogsplashes them off the top. Steph breaks up the fight. Mance and Steph make out and he goes on the offensive. Back in the ring, Jake hits into the void on THTM and it is over.

Winner, Jake Something

BDE comes out with Gia Miller for an interview. He debuts in his first singles match with AJ Francis. He says tonight he will prove all his doubters wrong.

We get a video package of how Frankie Kazarian won the TNA World Title last night under less than fair circumstances. Kaz then comes out for a in ring interview as the NEW World Champion. NXT cost Mike Santana his Championship. He calls himself self made and nobody deserves it more than him. Kaz says all the tears the fans drop, coat his black heart and warm his soul. He says hate him because he won’t stop hating them. He then calls out the NXT wrestlers, saying he had nothing to do with that or anyone messing with TNA. He then calls out Carlos Silva, the TNA President. Kaz asks why Carlos didn’t greet him to present him with the championship last night. He then tells him he can declare him the champion right now. Carlos says congratulates him, but he also says a formal investigation with the title change from last night. Ryan and Nick Nemeth come out. Nick then says he knows he is behind the NXT attack. Kaz says if he had the chance, he would have cashed in too. Nick says he is calling his shot tonight. First the team up in their match tonight, then he will call his shot for a match. Kaz tells him to trust the champ. I don’t know how they will be able to trust each other tonight in their tag match.

MAIN SHOW

Match 1. Knockouts World Title Match. M By Elegance (with Heather by Elegance and The Personal Concierge) VS Kelani Jordan, TNA Knockouts Champion

M jumps Kelani before the bell, but the champion quickly turns that around with a chop and splash mid ring. M delivers a hip attack off a whip, but Kelani dumps her to the floor and moonsaults on to her from the top. Jordan gets caught up in the ropes going for a move and M goes on the attack. M stays on the attack. She hits a northern lights and get a two count. She then toe drops her and chokes Kelani over the bottom rope. The two trade strong style blows mid ring. M hits a pump kick. Kelani lands a superkick and cartwheel back elbow. M blocks a DDT. Kelani then hits a leg assisted DDT for two. Kelani sets her up in the corner, but M gets up with a pump kick. She gets a two off a driver. Kelani hits a split legged stunner for two and turns it into a single leg crab. M rolls out and throws Jordan into the buckle. Jordan kicks her and hits the split legged moonsault for the win.

Winner and still Knockouts Champion, Kelani Jordan.

Gia interviews Ryan Nemeth and some of the Knockouts backstage. Nemeth is hilarious as usual.

Ava, Miss NXTTNA and Santino are all shown backstage arguing about the happenings from last night. Ava is called out for NXT, but she seems to blame TNA’s locker room for what happened. We then get a highlight real from last night when First Class took out BDE.

Match 2. BDE VS AJ Francis (representing First Class)

BDE attacks AJ with a dive over the top rope to the floor to start the match. They go back in the ring. He goes to the air again and AJ swats him to the mat. AJ misses a few power moves that BDE escapes from, but Frances backdrops him from a sleeper hold. Frances then bends BDE threw the ropes and lays in some stiff chops. He then whips him violently threw the ropes. BDE fights back with fists, but AJ just tosses him in the corner then gives him some Tennessee Whiskey. He then bends him around the corner post. BDE then shoves Frances into the post and kicks him repeatedly from the apron, but Frances catches him and powerbombs him on the apron. DBE looks totally destroyed. The ref begins the count. Frances is sitting on the top turnbuckle as BDE barely beats the count. Frances goes back on the attack. He goes to a ground attack on the arm. BDE gets to his feet and lays in some punches and a kick and swinging DDT off the top. He then hits a cutter off the ropes. He then hits a missile dropkick on Frances. BDE starts tuning up the band. Frances catches the leg, but BDE reverses it into a destroyer and then follows with a running knee. He misses a frog splash. Frances hits a TFL. Down payment chokeslam is next. He then hits another and it is over.

Winner, AJ Frances

We get an INJURY REPORT. Mike Santana has an injured arm. Elijah still is not cleared for competition, but Nick Nemeth is. Steve Maclin cuts a promo daring the NXT roster to get involved in his match tonight.

Match 3. No Disqualification: Indi Hartwell vs. Dani Luna

Luna pulls no punches or objects as she attacks the former NXT Champ before the bell on the floor. This is no DQ so it doesn’t matter. Luna uses a kendo stick on Indi on the floor. Hartwell grabs a chair in defense of herself. Hartwell is frustrated her former friend is just jealous of her. She spits some sports drink in the face of Luna. Indi then throws a chair at Luna in the ring, along with other weapons, including a huge ladder. Luna recovers and basement kicks the ladder into Indi on the floor.