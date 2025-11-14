TNA Turning Point 2025 live on TNA+ tonight

Live tonight from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, TNA Wrestling presents Turning Point airing exclusively on the TNA+ streaming service. The full card is as follows:

Kelani Jordan vs M by Elegance for the TNA Knockouts title; Leon Slater vs Rich Swann for the TNA X Division title; The IInspiration vs Tessa Blanchard and Victoria Crawford vs Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside in a triple threat match for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team titles; Frankie Kazarian and Nic Nemeth vs Mike Santana and Steve Maclin; Indi Hartwell vs Dani Luna in a no disqualification match; AJ Francis vs BDE; Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Cedric Alexander vs Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler in a six-man tag team match; and Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, Myron Reed, and a mystery partner vs Moose, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and JDC in an eight-man tag team match.

Turning Point kicks off at 8PM ET and a subscription to TNA+ is required. A monthly subscription costs $9.99 a month and can be canceled at any time. An annual subscription of $159.99 is also available which gets you all the live pay-per-views as well.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online