NXT Live on Tour / Green Bay, Wi / Friday, November 14, 2025

The Complete Results from Resch Expo Center:

  1. Los Americanos: Rayo and Bravo defeat Chase U: Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors
  2. Lyra Valkyria defeats Jordynne Grace
  3. Oba Femi defeats Myles Borne
  4. Sol Ruca and Zaria defeat Blake Monroe and Zena Sterling
  5. Sheamus defeats Trick Williams
  6. OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeat The LWO: Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde
  7. NXT North American Title: Champion Ethan Page defeats Shiloh Hill
  8. The Culling: Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame with Thea Hail defeat Fatal Influence: Jacy Jayne/ Fallon Henley / Lainey Reid
  9. Main Event: NXT Men’s Title: Champion Ricky Saints defeats Grayson Waller / JD McDonagh / Je’von Evans

