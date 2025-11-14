NXT Live on Tour / Green Bay, Wi / Friday, November 14, 2025

The Complete Results from Resch Expo Center:
- Los Americanos: Rayo and Bravo defeat Chase U: Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors
- Lyra Valkyria defeats Jordynne Grace
- Oba Femi defeats Myles Borne
- Sol Ruca and Zaria defeat Blake Monroe and Zena Sterling
- Sheamus defeats Trick Williams
- OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeat The LWO: Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde
- NXT North American Title: Champion Ethan Page defeats Shiloh Hill
- The Culling: Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame with Thea Hail defeat Fatal Influence: Jacy Jayne/ Fallon Henley / Lainey Reid
- Main Event: NXT Men’s Title: Champion Ricky Saints defeats Grayson Waller / JD McDonagh / Je’von Evans
Thanks to followers @_dashingxmizfit and @perfectchambers in attendance
CREDIT: www.WrestlingBodyslam.Com