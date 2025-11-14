Notes on Seth Rollins and Nia Jax

– Nia Jax opened up about the possibility of a female joining The Bloodline, noting that it’s “always what works best for the story” and “it’s never a no, and it’s definitely been talked about.” She emphasized the family’s legacy in wrestling, saying, “Our family runs deep in this business,” but also highlighted her own career path in the women’s division: “I enjoy creating my own path.” Jax teased potential mixed tag matches with The Bloodline, referencing other pairings in WWE: “Candice LeRae is with Johnny Gargano and (Tommaso) Ciampa. Why not throw a little mixed tag with the Bloodline.” She stressed timing is key, leaving the door open for the future: “Hopefully, one day. You never know… It always has to be the right timing.”

(Source: The Happy Hour)

– Seth Rollins Comments On John Cena’s legacy:

“Just won the Intercontinental Championship for the first time in his career this past Monday on RAW, beating ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio. He’s a Grand Slam Champion, John is a great friend. He is one of the greatest to ever do it. You can stack him against The Rock, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan — any of the Mount Rushmores, John Cena is on them. He’s a great human being. He’s been a mentor to me… John, hats off to you. A great career, a better friend, better performer. You’re the best, dude. I love you.”

(source: Good Morning Football)