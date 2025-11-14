MVP on how AEW backstage is different than WWE, has no respect for Triple H

– MVP on how AEW backstage is different than WWE….

“Tony Khan is a lot more interactive and will take in a lot more ideas and he’s more willing to be pliable when it comes to his vision. He’s just a nice guy. He’s always happy and I’ve never seen him be mean to somebody.

It’s a much different environment where WWE was very corporate, very tight laced, for some people even uncomfortable and they’re made to feel like they’re walking on eggshells and people are scared of getting fired. That environment doesn’t exist in AEW. It’s way more relaxed. No one’s walking on eggshells. The boss has time for everybody. And it’s super fun. No stress.”

– MVP reiterates that he has no respect for Triple H and Call him a Coward …

“I’ve said before, I call him a coward and a liar. Let’s put it like this. If you really want to, you can go to YouTube and you can look up the interviews of various wrestlers through the years of what their opinion is of the man. Interviews of guys that were his friends, what they had to say about the guy. I can think of more guys that dislike him than I can think of guys that do like him.

And people say MVP’s salty or bitter. Like, no, I have personal issues with the dude, stemming from professional stuff, but just the things that he does, how he carries himself, I just don’t have respect for the guy.

The newer generation, they don’t know that guy yet. So the one of those that came up underneath him in NXT, they think he’s brilliant and a lot of them should for the hand he’s had in their career. But the guys that had to work with him back in the day will tell you a different story almost overwhelmingly. And so it’s not just me saying it. There’s guys who are way up the totem pole than me that are telling you that this guy’s, no bueno.”

(source: Interview with Adventure Gamers)