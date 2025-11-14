Major change coming for Smackdown, Natalya and Cody Rhodes give shout outs to Miyu Yamashita

– WWE superstars Natalya and Cody Rhodes give shout outs to Miyu Yamashita:

Natalya: “The girl that I wrestled, Miyu Yamashita, she’s one of the best female wrestlers that’s not signed by WWE. She’s one of the best in the world.”

Cody: “She’s amazing. Incredible. Shout out to her… Is she going to come work here?”

Natalya: “She better… She’s a badass.”

(What Do You Wanna Talk About?)

– Wrestlevotes reports:

According to sources, WWE and USA Network have decided to move SmackDown back to three hours, beginning with the January 2nd show from Buffalo, NY.