Jim Ross returns for new podcast after weeks out, says return to commentary is coming soon

After going offline for a few weeks, Jim Ross returned for a new episode of his popular Grilling JR podcast.

The Hall of Famer said that he’s feeling healthier than he has felt in a very long time and plans to be back behind the AEW commentary desk “in the next few weeks.”

JR noted that he sold his apartment in Jacksonville, Florida and moved back full time to Oklahoma, where he said he’s enjoying being back home with plenty of energy.

The 73-year-old recently came out from another battle with cancer and is now cancer-free.

“A few months ago at this time, I wasn’t so sure about the outcome,” Ross told his co-host Conrad Thompson. “But here I am, and here we are. And we’re going to have a great, great year of podcasting. I can promise you!”

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online