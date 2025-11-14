Frankie Kazarian and Dustin Rhodes notes

Steve Gerweck
– Dustin Rhodes gives an knee replacements update:

– Frankie Kazarian after winning the TNA World Championship:

“All of you sitting at home on your dumpy asses, sending me nothing but hatred, posting on social media about how angry you are, how sad you are, I ask please, please give me more. I bathe in your tears.

“Be angry with me, be very angry with me, but you know what? Get used to it, because the king has his crown. Frankie Kazarian is the TNA World Champion, and I’m going to be for a long time.”

