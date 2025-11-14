Frankie Kazarian and Dustin Rhodes notes

– Dustin Rhodes gives an knee replacements update:

We are just under 3 months out. I am still in a considerable amount of pain especially in mornings. I am 56 yrs old and it is taking a lot longer for recovery guys. The hardest thing for me at this moment, is getting up from a chair, and stepping down a… pic.twitter.com/TfGSbOrLsR — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) November 13, 2025

– Frankie Kazarian after winning the TNA World Championship:

EXCLUSIVE: Like it or not, @FrankieKazarian is walking into #TNATurningPoint as the reigning TNA World Champion!

“All of you sitting at home on your dumpy asses, sending me nothing but hatred, posting on social media about how angry you are, how sad you are, I ask please, please give me more. I bathe in your tears.

“Be angry with me, be very angry with me, but you know what? Get used to it, because the king has his crown. Frankie Kazarian is the TNA World Champion, and I’m going to be for a long time.”