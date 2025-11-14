David Otunga Releases Candid New Video Detailing What It Felt Like Being the Runner-Up on WWE NXT

Los Angeles, CA — Former WWE Superstar, Harvard-trained attorney, and two-time Tag Team Champion David Otunga has released a new in-depth breakdown of his experience on the Season 1 finale of WWE NXT. In this latest YouTube video, Otunga opens up about the pressure, politics, and reality behind one of the most talked-about outcomes in the show’s early history.

In the video, Otunga reflects on how he crafted his signature character elements—most notably his headphones, hoodies, and tearaway jeans—and why standing out visually was crucial. “I wanted to walk out there looking like the one guy who knew exactly who he was,” Otunga says. “Even if everything around me was chaos, I had full control over my presentation.”

He also shares previously unheard stories from Vince McMahon’s intimidating promo class, describing how his law school background made him one of the few who thrived under the pressure. “Vince called on me every class because he knew I’d deliver,” Otunga explains. “That told me I belonged, but it also put a target on my back.”

The video revisits the pivotal backstage moments shaping the finale: Daniel Bryan taking a real-life shot at Otunga on the mic, CM Punk privately admitting he ranked Otunga much lower than he appeared on TV, and how match outcomes seemed to influence the supposedly shoot-style Pro’s Poll. Otunga also describes the emotional punch of being named runner-up. “When that screen said I was second, that was real disappointment on my face,” he says. “It hurt. And it still does. But it also pushed me to show who I really was in that final promo.”

The episode closes with a full-circle moment involving eight-time Mr. Olympia Ronnie Coleman backstage, grounding Otunga right before his first-ever triple threat match, and highlighting just how surreal the night had become.

Otunga ends the video by teasing the follow-up episode, where he will reveal the true story behind the formation of The Nexus and what really happened backstage as one of WWE’s most memorable invasions was assembled.

A full transcript of the episode is attached. The video is live at 9 a.m. ET on David Otunga’s YouTube channel.