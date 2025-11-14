Bianca Belair and Mike Santana updates

– Bianca Belair revealed she’s aiming to return to in-ring competition soon after a long recovery from injury. She broke her knuckle joint during her WrestleMania 41 Triple Threat match against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley when Ripley landed on her hand off the top rope.

What was initially expected to be an 8–12 week recovery has stretched to nearly six months.

Belair discussed the injury and her rehabilitation on BET’s 106 & Sports, describing the frustration of being sidelined but expressing optimism about returning to action soon.

In the meantime, she made a brief on-screen return as the special guest referee for Jade Cargill vs. Naomi in a No Holds Barred match at WWE’s Evolution event.

(Source: Bet’s 106 & Sports)

– Mike Santana has not arrived at tonight’s TNA Turning Point event and also missed his scheduled meet-and-greet after last night’s taping. Reports say he hasn’t responded to the company’s calls or texts. Some speculate that his recent TNA World Title loss was to facilitate a move to NXT, though WWE has not confirmed this.

(Source: PWInsider)