11/13/25 TNA Impact Recap

– TNA World Champion Mike Santana opens the show, declaring his title win was long overdue and thanking the fans for believing in him. He acknowledges the hungry talent backstage and warns that anyone challenging him better come ready for a fight. Ryan Nemeth interrupts, taking offense at Santana’s comments and promising that his brother Nick will take the title from Santana in no time.

– Two Championship matches happening tonight, we have Mike Santana defending the TNA World Championship against Ryan Nemeth and Kilani Jordan will defend the TNA Knockouts Women’s Championship against Heather By Elegance.

– Xia Brookside tells Kelani Jordan that she will see her next Tuesday.

– Dani Luna defeated Indi Hartwell by DQ, after Hartwell snapped and took Luna out with a chair.

– Indi Hartwell challenges Dani Luna to a No DQ match tomorrow at Turning Point

– Cedric Alexander defeated Jason Hotch of Order 4, after the match Order 4 attacked Cedric Alexander, until the Hardy’s came out to make the save.

– Kelani Jordan retained the TNA Knockouts Women’s Championship against Heather By Elegance in a great match.

– The Rascalz (mystery member) vs The System is official for TNA Turning Point tomorrow

– JDC (formerly Fandango) announced that he will retire from in-ring competition after TNA Genesis in January.

– Order 4 interrupt The Hardys, they are coming for the tag titles

– AJ Francis vs BDE at Turning Point

Rich Swann also challenges Leon Slater to a X Division Title match tomorrow

– Elijah came to the ring and asked the crowd who wanted to walk with him, boasting about smashing his guitar over Nick Nemeth’s head at Bound For Glory. Mustafa Ali then interrupted to challenge Elijah to a match at Turning Point. The segment ended with Ali attacking Elijah with a guitar and standing tall.

– The Rascalz are teasing the addition of a fourth member for their match against The System at TNA Turning Point. Fans are speculating that the mystery partner could be Desmond Xavier (Wes Lee), a former Rascalz member now known for his WWE run.

– The TNA World Championship match between Mike Santana and Ryan Nemeth ended with a NXT Invasion.

– Frankie Kazarian calls his shot and defeats Mike Santana to win the TNA World Championship.