WWE News and Notes

– John Cena reportedly made the decision for NXT talent to be showcased the night of his final match: “NXT wrestlers getting matches on SNME was a John Cena call, he loved his time at the WWE Performance Center.”
– Matt Hardy posted the following suggestion after Raw:
For aspiring pro wrestlers.. Watch The Hardy Boyz vs Team 3D from TNA's Bound For Glory 2025, where Jeff & I set the new @ThisIsTNA North American attendance record. This match represents the true essence of pro wrestling – Creating & maximizing emotional investment from your…
– On November 22nd, a triple threat match will take place to find out the number one contender for the Triple AAA Cruiserweight Championship. Je’von Evans vs. Axiom vs. Octagon Jr.
Eliminatoria para conocer a uno de los retadores por el Campeonato Crucero AAA de Laredo Kid en CDMX
– Alejandra Quintanilla aka La Leona who worked for ROW CMLL and MLW, she was at NXT.
Thank you so much at @WWE @WWENXT
What an absolute blast and a privilege tonight was!!!! #blessed #laleona #wwe #nxt
