WWE News and Notes

John Cena reportedly made the decision for NXT talent to be showcased the night of his final match: “NXT wrestlers getting matches on SNME was a John Cena call, he loved his time at the WWE Performance Center.”

(source: Bryan Alvarez)

Matt Hardy posted the following suggestion after Raw:

– On November 22nd, a triple threat match will take place to find out the number one contender for the Triple AAA Cruiserweight Championship. Je’von Evans vs. Axiom vs. Octagon Jr.

– Alejandra Quintanilla aka La Leona who worked for ROW CMLL and MLW, she was at NXT.

