WWE News and Notes

– John Cena reportedly made the decision for NXT talent to be showcased the night of his final match: “NXT wrestlers getting matches on SNME was a John Cena call, he loved his time at the WWE Performance Center.”

(source: Bryan Alvarez)

– Matt Hardy posted the following suggestion after Raw:

For aspiring pro wrestlers.. Watch The Hardy Boyz vs Team 3D from TNA’s Bound For Glory 2025, where Jeff & I set the new @ThisIsTNA North American attendance record. This match represents the true essence of pro wrestling – Creating & maximizing emotional investment from your… https://t.co/apoxAMY1fp pic.twitter.com/BbU6rjiIgN — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 13, 2025

– On November 22nd, a triple threat match will take place to find out the number one contender for the Triple AAA Cruiserweight Championship. Je’von Evans vs. Axiom vs. Octagon Jr.

Eliminatoria para conocer a uno de los retadores por el Campeonato Crucero AAA de Laredo Kid en CDMX pic.twitter.com/4pa0SJxqCY — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) November 13, 2025

– Alejandra Quintanilla aka La Leona who worked for ROW CMLL and MLW, she was at NXT.