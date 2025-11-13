TNA star now a full-time WWE superstar, Queen Aminata on being pulled from Blood & Guts match

– Joe Hendry is done with TNA and is now a full-time WWE Superstar. He hasn’t appeared at recent TNA events, and WWE—especially Shawn Michaels—had been trying to bring him in despite months left on his TNA contract, reports Fightful. Hendry used representation to make the move smoothly and is now fully with WWE.

– Queen Aminata revealed on her latest vlog that she was pulled from AEW Women’s Blood & Guts match due to a neck issue that left her unable to move properly. She became emotional after learning she wasn’t cleared to compete on the November 5 Dynamite, which also removed her from the Blood & Guts match itself. Aminata praised AEW’s medical staff, saying they prioritized her safety and that a short two-to-three-week absence is better than risking a long-term injury. While she didn’t disclose how the injury happened, she was cleared to travel shortly afterward and even appeared at DPW and at Blood & Guts—wearing a neck brace—where she chased off the also-injured Penelope Ford.

(Source: Aminata Sylla YouTube)