Ric Flair did appear at AEW Blood and Guts (photos)

Ric Flair’s Televised Appearance Was Scrapped Because Flair Was In “A Ton Of Pain.”

According to Dave Meltzer, Flair’s pain was due to rotator cuff tear. No detailed information regarding the injury has been made. Flair did make a brief appearance to address the North Carolina crowd, and then left the building.

It’s believed that because of Flair’s condition, AEW had to change the segment between Ricky Steamboat and FTR as Flair was set to be involved.