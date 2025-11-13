NXT Live on Tour / St Paul, Mn / Thu Nov 13, 2025

By
David Roberson
-
0
225

The Complete Results from Roy Wilkins Auditorium:

  1. Blake Monroe d Thea Hail
  2. Los Americanos d OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price
  3. Grayson Waller d Shiloh Hill
  4. Sol Ruca and Zaria d Jordynne Grace and Zena Sterling
  5. Sheamus d Je’Von Evans
  6. The Culling: Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley with Lyra Valkyria d Fatal Influence: Jacy Jayne / Fallon Henley / Lainey Reid
  7. The LWO d Chase U
  8. Myles Borne / Otis / Ricky Saints d Ethan Page / Trick Williams / Oba Femi

Thanks to @perfectchambers in attendance

CREDIT: www.WrestlingBodyslam.Com

