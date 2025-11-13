NXT Live on Tour / St Paul, Mn / Thu Nov 13, 2025

The Complete Results from Roy Wilkins Auditorium:
- Blake Monroe d Thea Hail
- Los Americanos d OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price
- Grayson Waller d Shiloh Hill
- Sol Ruca and Zaria d Jordynne Grace and Zena Sterling
- Sheamus d Je’Von Evans
- The Culling: Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley with Lyra Valkyria d Fatal Influence: Jacy Jayne / Fallon Henley / Lainey Reid
- The LWO d Chase U
- Myles Borne / Otis / Ricky Saints d Ethan Page / Trick Williams / Oba Femi
Thanks to @perfectchambers in attendance
CREDIT: www.WrestlingBodyslam.Com