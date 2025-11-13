Notes on Bianca Belair and AJ Styles

– Bianca Belair revealed she’s aiming to return to in-ring competition soon after a long recovery from injury. She broke her knuckle joint during her WrestleMania 41 Triple Threat match against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley when Ripley landed on her hand off the top rope.

What was initially expected to be an 8–12 week recovery has stretched to nearly six months. Belair discussed the injury and her rehabilitation on BET’s 106 & Sports, describing the frustration of being sidelined but expressing optimism about returning to action soon.

In the meantime, she made a brief on-screen return as the special guest referee for Jade Cargill vs. Naomi in a No Holds Barred match at WWE’s Evolution event.

(Source: Bet’s 106 & Sports)

– AJ Styles reveals why he thinks WWE won’t let him wrestle in TNA again

“I get it, man, I really do. I was hoping that this would happen, I really was. But then I realized it probably never could as far as WWE letting me do that. And I’ll tell you why: it’s because as soon as I open those gates for the main roster talent, now everybody’s gonna want to do it.

“I don’t know if it’s going to happen, if I’m being honest, but I would like to, don’t get me wrong. What a moment it was when I was able to go back, but, yeah, I just don’t see that match. I don’t see a match happening as of right now.”

(Source: No-Contest Wrestling Podcast)