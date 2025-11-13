Paul Heyman says he turned down a WWE for a Hall of Fame induction “four times”, but finally accepted in 2024 due in large part to Triple H Running the company.

“I turned down the Hall of Fame four times. I just thought I will never do it while I’m active and my kids always wanted me to accept it because they were afraid they’d have to accept it for me after I died.

“The reason why was, number one: it was WrestleMania 40, pretty momentous. Number two: I was the first person asked by Paul Levesque, with him being in complete control of the Hall of Fame, and to me that was a lifetime honor. Number three: he asked me to headline it. Which was also, his first Hall of Fame that he’s running and I’m asked to headline it, what an honor.

“And number four: we were coming out of a very chaotic time corporately and no matter what, no matter who had what opinion, this man was doing a magnificent job in steering the ship and someone had to say it publicly.”

(source: What’s Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon)