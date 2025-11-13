Frankie Kazarian wins the TNA title

Mike Santana loses the TNA Championship to Frankie Kazarian on TNA Impact.

Soon as NXT leaves the arena, Frankie Kazarian chases in his Call Your Shot Gauntlet to have a title match right now.

Kazarian hits the Fade to Black but Santana kicked out at two! Santana attempts the Spin the Block but his arm is hurt and Frankie takes advantage of it by rolling him up to win the TNA World Championship.