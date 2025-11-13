AEW talent inks a contract extension, Kris Statlander shares post Blood & Guts photos

– MVP confirmed that he has officially signed a contract extension with AEW, expressing gratitude and excitement for what lies ahead. “Recently I signed an extension and I’ll be with AEW for quite a while,” he revealed, noting that he’s pleased to remain involved both on-screen and possibly “behind the scenes.”

He praised AEW President Tony Khan for the continued faith and opportunity, saying, “I appreciate Tony Khan for giving me, Bobby and Shelton an opportunity to get the team back together for a final run and the future looks bright.” MVP added that he’s thankful to still be “able to continue to contribute to the business and make money with my friends and entertain at the level that we’re still able to maintain.”

(Source: Adventure Gamers)

– Kris Statlander shares what her back looks like after her match at Blood & Guts:

New hobby: acupuncture

Revisited hobby: putting Mercedes through a table

An honor to stand in the ring with all of the incredible women in Blood and Guts last night. Onward to Full Gear now. pic.twitter.com/PAEUVYK1UU — Kris Statlander (@callmekrisstat) November 13, 2025