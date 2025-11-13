AEW talent inks a contract extension, Kris Statlander shares post Blood & Guts photos

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
166

MVP confirmed that he has officially signed a contract extension with AEW, expressing gratitude and excitement for what lies ahead. “Recently I signed an extension and I’ll be with AEW for quite a while,” he revealed, noting that he’s pleased to remain involved both on-screen and possibly “behind the scenes.”

He praised AEW President Tony Khan for the continued faith and opportunity, saying, “I appreciate Tony Khan for giving me, Bobby and Shelton an opportunity to get the team back together for a final run and the future looks bright.” MVP added that he’s thankful to still be “able to continue to contribute to the business and make money with my friends and entertain at the level that we’re still able to maintain.”

(Source: Adventure Gamers)

Kris Statlander shares what her back looks like after her match at Blood & Guts:

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here