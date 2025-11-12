WWE News and Notes

– WWE and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment announced a new long-term strategic partnership, with a return to the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto for Monday Night RAW on January 26th.

– Drew McIntyre’s kayfabe suspension is not because he’s set to film a movie, reports PWInsider. It’s simply the next step in Drew’s ongoing storyline on SmackDown.

– Asuka celebrates 10 years in WWE, boasting championship wins every year, record tag team reigns, and calls herself an “overwhelming legend” who says, “I just walk and the belts follow me.” She also congratulates Kairi.

WWEでデビューして10年、全ての年でチャンピオン取得記録

タッグチャンピオン在位期間最長記録

タッグチャンピオン取得回数記録

わて、あらゆる記録の更新にリーチ状態なので何かする度に歴代記録更新または追加してまう…圧倒的レジェンド… pic.twitter.com/10jgckwEeV — The legendary Empress ASUKA / 伝説のASUKA皇后 (@WWEAsuka) November 11, 2025

– LA Knight looks visibly upset after his promo on John Cena got cut off during RAW’s commercial break.

LA Knight looks visibly upset after his promo on John Cena got cut off during RAW’s commercial break. pic.twitter.com/0SlHycoJTd — EliteRockerz (@EliteClubS0B) November 11, 2025