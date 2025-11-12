WWE News and Notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
1
268

– WWE and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment announced a new long-term strategic partnership, with a return to the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto for Monday Night RAW on January 26th.

Drew McIntyre’s kayfabe suspension is not because he’s set to film a movie, reports PWInsider. It’s simply the next step in Drew’s ongoing storyline on SmackDown.

Asuka celebrates 10 years in WWE, boasting championship wins every year, record tag team reigns, and calls herself an “overwhelming legend” who says, “I just walk and the belts follow me.” She also congratulates Kairi.

LA Knight looks visibly upset after his promo on John Cena got cut off during RAW’s commercial break.

1 COMMENT

  1. I got a gut feeling that the writers and producers backstage were rushing which may explain why LA Knight’s promo was cut short…

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here