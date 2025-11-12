WWE 2K25: Netflix Edition announced for mobile devices

Netflix Games has released an exclusive version of WWE 2K25 which will be available to play to all subscribers for free from next week.

A trailer featuring Seth Rollins, Dominik Mysterio, Randy Orton, CM Punk, and Rhea Ripley was published along with gameplay footage.

Titled WWE 2K25: Netflix Edition, the game has action-packed WWE matches, dynamic broadcast-style gameplay, authentic arena entrances and immersive commentary from WWE announcers all in the palm of your hand.

Pre-registration is now open via the Apple App Store and Google Play. The game requires some serious mobile power for iOS and you need at least an iPhone 15 Pro or better to play it.

