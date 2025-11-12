Trish Stratus on turning down Playboy

Trish Stratus revealed she firmly turned down Playboy despite Vince McMahon “hounded me like crazy” about it. Though often seen as a sex symbol, she said, “It’s just not for me. I’m like a tomboy. Even though I’m known as a sex symbol, I suppose—I’ve heard that—it’s not me. It’s my character, you know?” Lingerie and pillow fights felt forced: “Even when I had to do the pillow fights—and I actually didn’t have a pillow fight one—but I had to do lingerie stuff. It just wasn’t me. It felt very put on.”

When WWE’s Divas magazine switched from bikinis to lingerie, she made it her own: “I made this whole look—it was like sports lingerie. I did the socks and made it athletic-sexy, you know what I mean? I made it me.” Playboy offers kept coming, but she stood her ground: “When Playboy came calling, I was like, absolutely not interested. Vince, oh my God, hounded me like crazy. He’s like, ‘It’s a great opportunity.’ No, I still don’t want to do it. Thank you.”

Stratus never regretted her decision: “It came to me for years and years, and I was just like, ‘No.’ And I do not regret it—never. It’s just not my thing.” Today, with kids of her own, she adds, “And now, my God, now that I have kids and everything, I couldn’t even imagine, to be honest. So, I know that was my decision, and I stand by it.”

Source: Pod Meets World