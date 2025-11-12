Roman Reigns and CM Punk join the voice cast of Disney’s Zootopia 2

Two more WWE Superstars have joined the cast of Walt Disney Animation Studios movie Zootopia 2, voicing the Zebra Buddy Cops.

Originally kept a secret, Roman Reigns and CM Punk were revealed to be the last two on the star-studded cast. The news was published by journalist John McMullen, who credited Paradigm’s Nick LoPiccolo’s children with the scoop.

Paradigm represents both Punk and Reigns.

Late last month, Disney unveiled the final trailer of the animated movie and the full cast of Disney favorites voicing the characters.

Among them was Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who voices the character of Zeke, described as “an accident-prone dik-dik who crosses paths with Judy and Nick in a chaotic chase sequence.”

Zootopia 2 is scheduled to be released in the United States by Walt Disney Pictures on November 26 and it’s directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996