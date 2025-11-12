Jody Threat comments on backstage dynamics at TNA events featuring WWE talent

TNA’s Jody Threat comments on backstage dynamics at TNA Wrestling events featuring WWE talent:

“I’m pretty sure we’re all on the same page in saying that it’s a positive thing.

“I think it’s a great thing, not only are we being able to bring it to a wider audience, sometimes when you are in a locker room, you’re working the same people and we’re now throwing in a bit of spice and I love that.

“I love experiencing different varieties of wrestlers. For me personally, I think it’s great. It’s allowing me to grow, it’s allowing me to work with other girls.

“It’s allowing different eyes on me and everyone that has come into the Knockouts locker room have been kind, respectful and everyone gets along.

“You’d think there’d be drama like ‘you’re in my territory,’ absolutely not. We welcome people with open arms and it’s been a beautiful thing in my opinion.”

(source: WhatCulture Wrestling)