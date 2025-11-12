Hangman Adam Page and Chavo Guerrero Jr. notes

– Hangman Adam Page (via 999TheFan) discusses distinguishing the AEW Men’s and Women’s World Championships by name:

“I feel like in professional wrestling historically, it has been the case that the men’s division has been billed as, you know, the World Champion… To me, that always seemed like if you have to specify that one’s for the women and the other one is the World Championship, it felt like it created this hierarchy where one you’re telling the viewer and the audience that one of them is more important than the other. And I don’t think that’s the way that our fans feel any longer.

I feel like specifying myself as Men’s World Champion… maybe kind of just asks people to stop and think. Whether it’s fans, the audience, or whether it’s people involved in wrestling, decision makers, or the wrestlers themselves. I’ve always tried to institute small little changes in the world that I’m involved in to make the world more representative of how I feel like it truly is or should be.”

– Chavo Guerrero Jr. announced that he has re-signed with WWE, revealing that he’s helping the company with their AAA show and is officially “back with them.”

(Source: The Apter Chat)