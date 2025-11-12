Chris Jericho offers his opinion of TNA, Turning Point match announced for PPV

Chris Jericho said that “TNA looked like the second biggest company in the world. That was amazing.” He marveled at the scale of Bound For Glory, noting, “That crowd looked huge. It looked huge. It was like a WWE-level crowd. The place was packed.” Comparing it to AEW’s early days at the ECW Arena, he admitted, “I was watching this, not saying anything out of school here, but comparing it to watching Dynamite when they were at the ECW Arena, which looked like a Tony Candela taping, sorry, it did.”

Jericho also praised TNA’s presentation, adding, “The presentation was amazing. It looked like a WrestleMania, it really did.”

Source: Talk is Jericho

– It’s official, at Turning Point, Mike Santana will team with Steve Maclin to face against the team of Nic Nemeth & Frankie Kazarian.

