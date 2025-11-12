11/12/25 AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts Coverage



Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Venue: First Horizon Coliseum

Commentary Team: Bryan Danielson, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone

—

Match 1 – Women’s Blood and Guts Match

Harley Cameron, Jamie Hayter, Kris Statlander, Mina Shirakawa, Toni Storm, and Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart, Marina Shafir, Megan Bayne, Mercedes Mone, Skye Blue, and Thekla

Nightingale and Blue start the match. Nightingale hits Blue with a trash can lid, and Blue hits Nightingale with a kendo stick. They drop the weapons and exchange shots before Nightingale beats Blue down in the corner. Nightingale swings Blue around by her hair, and they try to slam each other into the cage. Nightingale drapes Blue over the top rope and kicks her in the head before slingshotting her into the cage. Nightingale follows with a Pounce and Blue has been busted open. Nightingale slams Blue into the corner and follows with corner clotheslines.

Nightingale puts Blue up top and goes for a suplex, but Blue counters with body shots as Julia Hart enters the match. Blue and Hart powerbomb Nightingale out of the corner, and then Hart slams Nightingale’s head into the turnbuckle repeatedly. Hart delivers Old School to Nightingale, and Blue stomps her in the corner. They deliver shots to Nightingale in the corner, and then slam her down before delivering thrust kicks as Harley Cameron enters the match. Cameron throws a chair at Blue and drops Hart with a slingblade. Cameron delivers splashes in the corners, and Nightingale drops them with clotheslines.

Hart gets hung upside down in the corner and Cameron puts a chair in front of her before delivering a dropkick. The trash can lid gets put in front of Blue in another corner, and Nightingale delivers a cannonball as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Nightingale drops Hart with the Pounce as Cameron delivers right hands to Blue in the corner. Thekla enters the match and drops Nightingale with a cross-body. Thekla drops Cameron with a Spear, and then hits both of them with a belt. Thekla and Blue kick them in the head a few times as Jamie Hayter enters the match. Hayter hits Blue with a bag of tacks, and then beats Hart down with the trashcan lid. Hayter hits all of them with a barbed wire kendo stick, and then suplexes Blue and Hart. Hayter slams Thekla onto the tacks and hits her with the belt as Megan Bayne enters the match.

Bayne kicks Hayter in the face, and then drops Nightingale with a clothesline. Bayne tosses Cameron with a fall-away slam, and then splashes her and Nightingale in the corner. Bayne suplexes both of them and exchanges shots with Hayter. Bayne slams her down, and then follows with a German suplex. Cameron hits Bayne with the trashcan lid, but Bayne comes back with a kick and slams Cameron onto the lid. Bayne puts the lid on Hayter in the corner as Kris Statlander enters the match. Bayne throws a chair at Hayter and Statlander hits Bayne with a pool cue.

Statlander throws Thekla into the cage and slams Bayne onto the chair. Queen Aminata and Penelope Ford get into it on the outside as Aminata backs Ford up the ramp, and then Bayne comes back against Statlander and Nightingale as they try to reconcile. Bayne and Statlander exchange shots as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cameron slams Bayne’s head into the frame of the cage, and then Bayne gets slammed with a powerbomb. Cameron dives into a cross-body as Mercedes Mone enters the match. Mone kicks Nightingale into the corner and then delivers meteoras all around. Statlander delivers an elbow strike to Mone and goes for a piledriver onto the AEW Women’s World Championship belt, but Mone counters and slams Statlander onto it. Mone tosses more of her titles into the ring and her teammates pick them up. They use the belts as weapons as Mina Shirakawa enters the match.

Shirakawa hits Thekla with a barbed wire baseball bat, and then dropkicks it into Bayne’s chest. Shirakawa dives onto Blue and Hart and follows with shots to Mone. Statlander is busted open, and then Mone and Shirakawa exchange shots as Marina Shafir enters the match. Shafir goes after Statlander and takes her out of the cage. Shafir slams Statlander into the barricade and pulls out a bed of nails. Statlander comes back with shots, but Shafir counters back and kicks Statlander into the nails. Shafir gets into the ring and goes after Hayter as Toni Storm enters the match.

Storm goes after Shafir with a bunch of pearls, but Shfair chokes her in the ropes. Nightingale slams Blue and Hart’s heads together as Storm tapes her hands and covers them in glass. Storm delivers shots to Shafir and Bayne, and then she and Shirakawa double-team Shafir and Bayne. Nightingale takes Mone down and goes after Hart. Bayne gets slammed by Storm and Shirakawa as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hayter slams Blue’s head into the cage repeatedly, and then powerbombs her onto a table. Hayter follows with an elbow drop, but Hart and Thekla suplerplex Hayter right after. Nightingale spears Hart and Thekla, and then the match breaks down for a bit. Mone drops Storm and Statlander, and then Cameron drops Mone with a brass knuckle shot. Hart and Thekla take Cameron down, and then they climb through the cage railing to get to the floor. They attack the referee with the key and unlock the door.

Mone throws Hayter, Cameron, and Statlander to the floor, and Thekla drops Hayter and Cameron with a Spear. Statlander throws Mone to the floor and slams the door into Bayner. Statlander slams Hart and Thekla into the cage, and then begins to climb the railing with Mone. Statlander pulls Mone’s leg through the railing, but Mone gets free and climbs higher. Statlander cuts her off and slams her through a table with a Samoan Drop. Storm grinds some glass into Blue’s face and dumps the rest of it in the ring. Storm and Shirakawa DDT Shafir onto the glass.

Storm brings a mirror into the ring and puts it in front of Shafir in the corner. Storm goes for the hip attack, but Shafir throws the mirror and breaks it in Storm’s face. Nightingale superplexes Bayne onto the middle connector of the two rings and Shirakawa beats Bayne with the barbed wire bat. Shirakawa applies the Figure Four with the bat, but Shafir stomps onto the glass, and then stomps on Shirakawa’s chest. Shafir takes Shirakawa down and applies a triagle choke as the Triangle holds Storm back and forces her to watch. Bayne beats Shirakawa with the TBS title belt, and then Storm surrenders as Shirakawa is knocked out.

Winners: Julia Hart, Marina Shafir, Megan Bayne, Mercedes Mone, Skye Blue, and Thekla

—

Match 2 – Falls Count Anywhere Match

Adam Page vs. Powerhouse Hobbs