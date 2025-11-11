WWE News and Notes

– Saraya reacts to Nikki Bella’s heel turn on WWE Raw:

– Omos on AJ Styles’ WWE retirement:

“It’s kind of sad, he’s one of the greats, he’s wrestled for over 25 years at this points. It’s sad that someone as great as him is going to be hanging up the boots.

“But still I’m happy because, knowing him personally, I know he’s a family man, he has a beautiful family, and I also know that he’s getting to spend time with his kids.

“The thing about this business is, not so much now, but when we’re in it we’re always gone. Never around for events. Birthday parties gone, just these family functions where you’re never there. Even when things are planned in advance, you’re one call away from being booked.

“So I know he’s paid his dues and he’s ready to sit down and spend time with his family, but I think it’s overdue, he’s been successful in every company he’s ever wrestled from Ring of Honor, New Japan, TNA, WWE, he’s done it all, he’s truly the Phenomenal One. That moniker is not just a moniker for nothing, it means something, he’s done it at the highest level for 25 years.”

(source: Muscle Memory)

