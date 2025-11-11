Spoilers: ROH on Honor Club Spoilers

Future episodes of ROH On HonorClub are ‘in the can’ following this week’s AEW Collision show in “The Lone Star State.”

Prior to the live episode of AEW Collision on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at the Bayou Music Center in Houston, Texas, matches were taped for future episodes of the weekly ROH On HonorClub prime time program.

Featured below are complete spoilers of the ROH On HonorClub taping from 11/8 in Houston, TX:

* Lance Archer def. Aaron Solo

* The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & John Silver) def. Unnamed Trio

* The Von Erichs (Marshall von Erich & Ross von Erich) def. Warren J & Zack Zilla

* Adam Priest, Jay Lethal & Tommy Billington def. The Frat House (Cole Karter, Griff Garrison & Jacked Jameson)

* The Swirl (Blake Christian & Lee Johnson) def. ??? & Will Allday

* Athena & Billie Starkz def. Hyan & Maya World

* The Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari, Stori Denali & Tony Nese) (w/ Mark Sterling) def. Unnamed Trio

* Dalton Castle & The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) def. ???, Warren J & Zack Zilla

* SkyFlight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin, Leila Grey & Scorpio Sky) def. MxM TV (Johnny TV, Mansoor, Mason Madden & Taya Valkyrie)

* ROH Pure Title Proving Ground Match: Lee Moriarty [c] def. Willie Mack

* The Don Callis Family (Hechicero & Rocky Romero) def. Spanish Announce Project (Angelico & Serpentico)

ROH airs every week on Thursday night at 7/6c on the HonorClub streaming subscription service, which you can sign up for by visiting WatchROH.com.