NXT Report, 11/11/25

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from the latest episode from NXT. Coverage will begin shortly after 8pm. Booker T and Vic Joseph are on the call.

Tonight’s Card

Last Man Standing match for the NXT Championship: Ricky Saints (c) vs. Trick Williams

Women’s NXT Champion Tatum Paxley Speaks

WWE Speed Championship Match: El Grande Americano (c) vs. Jasper Troy

Tavion Heights vs. Josh Briggs

Tatum Paxley, with The Culling are mid ring to address the crowd. She apologizes to Izzy Dame for causing the team to lose last week. Izzy tells Tatum she has to be more responsible. She warns Tatum to stop fighting for the crowd and remember The Culling is her priority and they do what is best for her. She tells Tatum to stop giving out free title opportunities. Fatal Influence walks out next. Jacy Jane has the mic. She tells Tatum the only way she can prove Tatum is a fighting, worthy champion, is to face her in a return match. Izzy tells her she doesn’t deserve it. Jacy then says Izzy has no faith in her best friend. Tatum then says she can have a rematch at Gold Rush. The Vanity Project are shown backstage with Ava and Ethan Page and Chelsea Green (with her security.) Ava goats Page and Chelsea into a match later.

John Cena has a vignette about his start in the business. This hypes a interview that is dropping soon.

Match 1. Jasper Troy VS El Grande Americano (Speed Champion)

Americano comes out flanked with his “luchador” crew in tow. This title match will have a 5 minute time limit. Troy throws the champion repeatedly into the buckles. Americano then lands a dropkick and knee drive. Troy delivers a short arm clothesline and a double axe. Troy continues with kicks, head buts and splashes before stomping the champ in the corner. Americano fires out with a running kick to the head. He follows with a blockbuster. Troy punches him, while he dove threw the ropes. Troy goes for a chain, but is stopped by the luchadores. The ref then removes them from ringside. They handed Americano a foreign object. The ref catches him. Troy lands a sidewalk slam and it is over.

Winner and NEW Speed Champion, Jasper Troy

Joe Hendry and Thea Hail are shown backstage. Thea and Joe show appreciation toward each other and they are excited to challenge for the Triple A mixed tag team championship. Tonight Thea has a warm up match.

Sol Ruca and Zaria meet Ava backstage. Sol is now medically cleared. She wants Blake Monroe next for a shot at the NA Championship. Sean Legacy is also fired up about next weeks show.

Match 2. Thea Hail (with Joe Hendry) VS