Notes on Andrade, Dana White, Mercedes Mone, Toni Storm, and more

– Andrade reportedly walked out of a The Crash Wrestling event in Mexico:

“Andrade was on the show The Crash, probably the main attraction on the show. He was there signing autographs and then he left. The only thing that we heard was that he was unhappy. His non-compete is only United States so he can work in Tijuana, he can work Mexico City.”

(Source: Wrestling Observer Radio)

– Netflix is working on an unscripted project surrounding Dana White and his “wild gambling exploits.”

(source: The Hollywood Reporter)

– The PWI Women’s 250 top-20 for 2025:

1. Mercedes Moné

2. Toni Storm

3. Saya Kamitani

4. Tiffany Stratton

5. Stephanie Vaquer

6. Iyo Sky

7. Athena

8. Sareee

9. Naomi

10. Rhea Ripley

11. Jacy Jayne

12. Liv Morgan

13. Nia Jax

14. Starlight Kid

15. Lyra Valkyria

16. Kris Statlander

17. Jordynne Grace

18. Mayu Iwatani

19. Mizuki

20. Blake Monroe