Notes on Andrade, Dana White, Mercedes Mone, Toni Storm, and more

– Andrade reportedly walked out of a The Crash Wrestling event in Mexico:
“Andrade was on the show The Crash, probably the main attraction on the show. He was there signing autographs and then he left. The only thing that we heard was that he was unhappy. His non-compete is only United States so he can work in Tijuana, he can work Mexico City.”
(Source: Wrestling Observer Radio)
– Netflix is working on an unscripted project surrounding Dana White and his “wild gambling exploits.”
(source: The Hollywood Reporter)
– The PWI Women’s 250 top-20 for 2025:
1. Mercedes Moné
2. Toni Storm
3. Saya Kamitani
4. Tiffany Stratton
5. Stephanie Vaquer
6. Iyo Sky
7. Athena
8. Sareee
9. Naomi
10. Rhea Ripley
11. Jacy Jayne
12. Liv Morgan
13. Nia Jax
14. Starlight Kid
15. Lyra Valkyria
16. Kris Statlander
17. Jordynne Grace
18. Mayu Iwatani
19. Mizuki
20. Blake Monroe
