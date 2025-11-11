Nikki Bella turns heel after attack on Stephanie Vaquer

Nikki Bella turned heel yesterday on Raw, taking down WWE Women’s World champion and her ally Stephanie Vaquer after her match against Raquel Rodriguez.

After Vaquer won the match, Roxanne Perez attacked the champion but Bella came in the ring and beat her up, eventually flying out of the ring after superkick from Vaquer. Bella then hugged Vaquer and raised her hand…but then it happened.

Bella grabbed the women’s title and instead of giving it to Vaquer, the unsuspecting champ turned around and got whacked in the face. Bella stood on top of the champ, posing with the title and talked thrash to Vaquer.

She then removed her red Fearless shirt to unveil a black Fearless shirt, signifying a move to the dark side!

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996