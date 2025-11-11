New NWA Women’s champion crowned

Natalia Markova Achieves Victory in the NWA World Women’s Championship.

Kenzie Paige’s reign comes to an end at 720 days.

On tonight’s , Natalia Markova defeated Kenzie Paige to become the new NWA World Women’s Champion! Watch the rebroadcast of this historic NWA 77 moment tonight, 8PM PT/11PM ET on Roku Sports. It’s… pic.twitter.com/jl7jQ3j4GP — NWA (@nwa) November 12, 2025

I did it my way! New @nwa Women’s World Champion! pic.twitter.com/NZ538W207C — Natalia Markova (@RealNMarkova) November 12, 2025