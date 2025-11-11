More WWE News and Notes

– John Cena was officially honored with “John Cena Day” in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, receiving special recognition from the state’s governor for his impact and achievements.

It’s officially John Cena Day in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts! Huge thanks to @MassGovernor for the special recognition. pic.twitter.com/Zf9bigC43A — TD Garden (@tdgarden) November 11, 2025

– Just announced:

JUST ANNOUNCED: WWE Monday Night RAW is back at TD Garden on March 23, 2026! Tickets go on sale November 14 at 10 AM on https://t.co/AvhCtsGhGy pic.twitter.com/bG0SUDVUaS — TD Garden (@tdgarden) November 11, 2025

– The November 3rd edition of Raw on Netflix generated 2,400,000 global views

– The new champs: