Jericho reflects on the 2022 Blood & Guts match, Nixon Newell comments on her wrestling plans

Chris Jericho reflects on the 2022 Blood & Guts match and AEW making it through the pandemic to get to that point:

“I was remembering how we did the first Blood & Guts in front of minimal fans. So it was great to fill that arena in Detroit and see how far the company had gone in a year.

Our match was supposed to be insane, and it was insane. Having Castagnoli give me a giant swing on the top of the cage is one of the craziest things I’ve done. I don’t think I would have let anyone else do that to me, but Claudio is so strong, I knew I’d be okay.

I just heard those people screaming and I thought, ‘We went through the pandemic, we made it out the other side, and we’re back on top!’”

(source: This Book is All Elite)

– Nixon Newell noted on her Twitch stream that she will only be in professional wrestling for one more year:

“I told you guys at the beginning of the year, this is my last two years in wrestling. We’re already a year gone, so I want to have fun this last year.”

PROMOTERS – I am now officially based out of Houston, Texas! So if you want to see a saphic kick some teeth in on your show, hmu! FOR BOOKINGS – nixonnewell@gmail.com OR nixon@theparagontg.com ✨ pic.twitter.com/4gZ7BnCWvh — Nixon Newell (@RealNixonNewell) October 1, 2025