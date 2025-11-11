Gigi Dolin on the emotional toll her time with WWE took on her mental health

Priscilla Kelly, formerly known as Gigi Dolin in WWE, opened up about the emotional toll her time with the company took on her mental health, revealing how bullying and pressure nearly broke her.

Kelly, who was a key part of Toxic Attraction alongside Mandy Rose and Jacy Jayne from 2021 to 2025, said that by the end of the faction’s run, she was in a dark place. “I went through a lot of stuff in WWE that kind of shot me into this horrible depression… I started not caring about my ring work, I kind of gave up ‘cause I was just so depressed,” she admitted.

Her struggles weren’t limited to work. She described personal hardships that worsened her mental state: “Both of my parents have a lot of issues… my dad’s been in prison for the last four years… my little brother is going through hell… I have a lot of personal stuff going on.”

The environment at WWE added to that pressure. “There was a lot that they were trying to beat out of me. There was just stuff going on behind the scenes,” Kelly said, noting she faced unkind treatment from others in the company. “Some people were very, very, very not nice to me, to the point that I was suicidal for a little bit.”

Despite hitting rock bottom, Kelly eventually began to recover. By 2023, she started main eventing matches and regaining confidence. “That’s when I really felt like, ‘Okay, this is who I am, this is the kind of wrestling I like to do.’”

Source: Denise Salcedo YouTube