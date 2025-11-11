Cena to wrestle his final Raw match, he thanks Boston, plus Scarlett vs. Isla Dawn announced

Steve Gerweck
– Netflix just announced that John Cena will be wrestling in his final RAW ever next Monday at Madison Square Garden.

– Cena comments after wrestling for the final time in Boston

“Last night meant more than I can ever express. Thank you Boston.”

Scarlett Bordeaux will take on Isla Dawn at the upcoming MLW X Don Gato Tequila Live Special:

