Cena to wrestle his final Raw match, he thanks Boston, plus Scarlett vs. Isla Dawn announced

– Netflix just announced that John Cena will be wrestling in his final RAW ever next Monday at Madison Square Garden.

– Cena comments after wrestling for the final time in Boston

“Last night meant more than I can ever express. Thank you Boston.”

– Scarlett Bordeaux will take on Isla Dawn at the upcoming MLW X Don Gato Tequila Live Special:

ICYMI: Scarlett Bordeaux faces of with Isla Dawn for the very first time at MLW x Don Gato Tequila: Live Special! ️ Thursday, Nov. 20

Charleston, SC

