Big E comments on John Cena taking the IC title from Dominik Mysterio

Big E reflected on Dominik Mysterio’s loss of the WWE Intercontinental Championship to John Cena, emphasizing that it was a significant moment for Dominik’s career despite being a defeat. He said, “I know that it’s a losing effort, but I do love this for Dom. We have what, four more weeks of John Cena’s career, and Dominik Mysterio is not in a squash match with John Cena, he’s going toe to toe with John Cena, he’s getting mic time with John Cena.”

Big E acknowledged that while Dominik didn’t win, the match served as a meaningful opportunity, stating, “I understand that he lost the title to Cena, but I think this was a big moment for Dom. ‘Passing of the torch moment’ might not be the right way to put it, but I think it is a big co-sign that yeah, Dom is a guy who we’re going to invest in for a long time.” He highlighted the long-term significance, adding, “He didn’t get the job done, but I love this for Dom, and I think this is going to be a moment we look back on when Dom is a world champion, who knows, a year, two years from now, whenever that time comes.” Big E concluded that this match will likely be remembered as a “pivotal moment in his career, his ascension to that top spot.”

(Source: Raw Recap)