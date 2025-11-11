Becky Lynch and John Cena notes

– The WWE Intercontinental Champions Becky Lynch and John Cena backstage at Raw:

Intercontinental championships. It’s a GOAT thing.

We are the greatest wrestlers of all time. It’s not us saying it. Everybody says it. Sports Illustrated says it. Bleacher Report says it. HHH says it. pic.twitter.com/WNAGKfbuxT

— Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 11, 2025