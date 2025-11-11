Alicia Fox wishes she would have been more assertive in WWE, Killer Kross: “Hunting season begins”

Steve Gerweck
Killer Kross uploaded a short video to his YouTube channel:

“But you can lock the doors and devils already inside. And when it’s over, and I’m standing above them all, and the gold is heavy in my hands again, they will finally learn the true lesson in life that you just don’t crown a king until the devil gets his turn…”

– Alicia Fox says she wishes she had been more assertive during her time In WWE:

“I wonder if a blind spot for me was me not really trying to get the championship. I always wonder if I needed to fight harder.

“I think I was trying to be a good company girl. I think in different environments, it’s different, but in that time of my life when I had the Divas Title, I was so young but I wish I would have been more assertive”

(source: Wrestling News Co)

