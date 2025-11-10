WWE Raw returns live tonight at 8/7c on Netflix from the TD Garden in Boston, MA.

Advertised is John Cena’s hometown WWE Raw farewell, the start of “The Last Time is Now” tournament with Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sheamus and Rusev vs. Damian Priest, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women’s tag-team titles, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s World title, as well as an appearance by WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, November 10, 2025, written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 11/10/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always. Joe Tessitore welcomes us to the show as we see arrival shots of various WWE Superstars.

Triple H Introduces John Cena

An image of West Newbury’s own John Cena is shown to the Boston crowd. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque is in the ring to start the show. He begins delivering extended high praise to who he calls “The Greatest of All Time,” John Cena.

Levesque says that at a time when everyone has an opinion, many have an opinion on who the all-time great is. It could be in-ring ability, charisma, a box office attraction… they’re all subjective. Levesque sees it from a lot of different sides as a fan, a talent, a performer, a businessman, and a promoter.

Tonight might be one of those nights where everyone in the building can agree on one thing. When he breaks it down from every category and side as maybe the most objective person there is, there is only one person at the top of that list. That one person is a box office attraction and left it in the ring every night for twenty years.

This one person was ruthless on the microphone and could tear anyone apart. This person did it all with a smile on his face because he loved this business as much as anyone on the face of this planet. He just wanted to see it elevated to the biggest form of entertainment on this planet.

That one person, when he looks at it objectively, is the single greatest asset that this business has ever seen. Objectively, he is, without a doubt, the greatest of all time. It is his honor to bring him out here for everyone to see. Levesque tells them to get up for their hometown hero, the greatest of all time, John Cena!

John Cena Interrupted By “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio

As things continue, John Cena begins delivering an impassioned speech about his love for WWE and how his goal is to leave this place better than he found it. Ever since he announced his retirement, the one question he heard a lot is who he would like to face. A “Thank you, Cena” chant picks up.

Cena says what happens here is a team effort, but it doesn’t happen without the crowd. It’s amazing how often this question came up: Who should John Cena face? Through it all, there was one question Cena wanted to hear. One person asked him that question. What does he want to do? What is his goal in this exercise?

Cena’s goal is to leave the business better than he found it. Cena is super excited about tonight because with the Last Time is Now Tournament, WWE Superstars will showcase their skills to see who will face him for the final time. Cena isn’t going down without a fight.

The one thing Cena wants to do is for his last performance on December 13 at Saturday Night’s Main Event, it’ll be a night to close one chapter, but also a night of opportunity. It’ll be his final in-ring performance, but it’ll give people a chance to showcase their skills.

That night, we’ll see WWE stars showcase their abilities against hungry NXT stars. It’ll close one chapter and pave the road ahead. That’s what Cena wants for this tour. Cena also had one last ask, and it was selfish, but he wanted to come to Boston one last time. Cena doesn’t book the dates or the towns.

He’s been in London, Brussels, and Perth. He just wanted to come to Boston one last time. Cena saw his first WWF (bleeped out) show in the old Garden. It means everything to stand in the TD Garden and feel the energy and joy. Cena wanted to thank them.

With that said, he is interrupted by the familiar sounds of Dominik Mysterio’s theme music. Out comes the reigning WWE Intercontinental and AAA Mega Champion interrupting the hometown legend. He gets booed like crazy for this, as you would imagine. He heads down and joins Cena and Triple H in the ring.

Mysterio starts to speak in Spanish. Levesque is still in the ring and looks confused. Mysterio says if Cena is talking about the future… the crowd cuts him off with a vulgar chant. Mysterio asks Levesque what he’s going to do about last week. He’s the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time and the AAA Mega Champion.

His celebration was interrupted by a deadbeat. Mysterio is the one who interrupts the old man’s celebrations. What’s most important is what happens to him. Cena says he wants to start again with Mysterio. Cena welcomes Dom Mysterio to Boston, Massachusetts. Mysterio says it’s not about Cena or Boston.

Mysterio tells Cena to sit in the corner, let the grown men handle business, and speak when spoken to… or he’ll put Cena down! Cena chuckles and looks down. The crowd chants, “You f***ed up.” Cena says that was a fine speech, but in the midst of his anger and ego, Mysterio forgets where he is and who he’s talking to.

He is John Cena, and this is Boston, Massachusetts. In any other place or city, he’d give Mysterio a chance. Tonight, Cena is invincible! Cena warns Mysterio to choose his words carefully. If he picks a fight with him, he’ll lose. It’s the wrong time, wrong place, and wrong guy. Cena will do Mysterio a favor.

Out of the respect he has for his father (Rey Mysterio), he’ll let Dominik turn around and walk his ass through the curtain. Mysterio looks completely unimpressed. Mysterio smirks and says, “Oh, really, John?” Cena will need more than magic to touch him. Mysterio isn’t even at his peak yet and is already better than Cena in his prime.

Mysterio says anytime, any place, any era, he’d have whooped John Cena’s ass. Another “You f***ed up” chant picks up. Levesque says he agrees with the people of Boston, Massachusetts. Levesque mentions that Mysterio said anytime, any place, and any era. Levesque says this is a good era, place, and time.

If it’s ok with Cena, Levesque tells Mysterio that he’ll defend the Intercontinental Championship tonight right here and now against the one and only John Cena. Levesque orders a referee to come down here so they can get to work. Cena is fired up. A referee makes his way down as we head to a quick pre-match break.

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. John Cena

When the show returns from the break, we see Cena and Dom-Dom in the ring and ready to rock and roll. Mysterio attacks Cena before the bell and mounts him. Mysterio taunts the crowd as Cena recovers. Mysterio punches Cena to the mat and taunts some more.

Cena punches Mysterio and Mysterio kicks Cena down and punches Cena some more. Mysterio connects with some rope assisted boots and kicks Cena in the corner. Cena takes down Mysterio with a bulldog and Mysterio rolls out of the ring.

Mysterio takes his time getting back on the apron and then leaves the ring and starts walking backstage. Cena runs out and gets Mysterio and starts punching him in the entryway. Back at ringside, Mysterio swings Cena into the steel steps and then flexes to the crowd.

Mysterio slams Cena’s head into the steel steps and climbs into the ring and flexes some more. Cena lays outside the ring and slowly gets to his feet and gets in the ring barely before a 10 count. Mysterio hits Three Amigos on Cena and covers him for a near fall.

Cena now punches Mysterio and goes for The Attitude Adjustment but Mysterio counters and hits a DDT and covers Cena for a near fall. On that note the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, both guys are down.

From there, Super Cena mode gets engaged, as Cena begins hitting his five moves of doom sequence. This includes the crowd-pleasing “You Can’t See Me” five-knuckle shuffle fist-drop. He hoists Dom up for an Attitude Adjustment, but Dom escapes and sends Cena into the ring post.

Dom takes the padding off of the top turnbuckle in one of the corners, as the referee is not paying attention while checking on Cena. Dom exposes the steel in the corner and heads to the floor. The referee notices the corner and he goes to fix it.

As he does, Dom grabs a chair and re-enters the ring. He throws the chair to Cena and lays down, trying to pull an Eddie Guerrero. Cena drops the chair and lays down himself, screwing up Dom’s plans. The referee turns around. Cena gets an STFU after a ref bump. Dom taps but no one is there to see it.

Cena hoists Dom up an hits an Attitude Adjustment. He goes for the cover, but still no referee. Another referee runs down and makes the count, but by then Dom is able to kick out before the count of three. Dom fights back and hits a 6-1-9. He goes for the frog splash, but Cena rolls through.

He muscles him up and hits another Attitude Adjustment. He follows up with the cover and scores the pin to become the brand new WWE Intercontinental Champion. The crowd goes wild. Cena has finally captured the one title that has alluded him throughout his WWE career. Cena is now in the WWE Grand Slam Champion club.

As the celebration continues, we shift gears and head into a post-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see highlights of Cena’s title win again and then shoot live backstage, where he is met by most of the Raw roster to congratulate him, including Rey Mysterio and Cody Rhodes.

Winner and NEW WWE Intercontinental Champion: John Cena

The Last Time Is Now Tournament

Damian Priest vs. Rusev

Logan Paul is shown walking backstage. We then head back inside the arena, where Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett mention “The Last Time Is Now” tournament. The first opening round match of the tourney is up next. Damian Priest comes out. The commentators point out the cut near the eye of Priest.

As Priest settles inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, Rusev’s theme hits and out comes “The Bulgarian Brute.” The bell sounds and the first match of the 16-man tourney is now officially off-and-running.

The two big men lock-up to start the match. They roll on the ropes around the ring. Rusev goes for Priest’s injured eye and then starts with kicks and punches on Priest. Priest grabs Rusev and starts punching him. Priest kicks Rusev, and Rusev hits Priest with a shoulder check.

He then hits a flying kick on Priest and tries to cover but Priest kicks out. Rusev kicks Priest several times and Priest retaliates with punches. Priest takes down Rusev with a dropkick and then goes to walk the ropes but Rusev counters and slams down Priest, who rolls out of the ring.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. The show returns, and we see Rusev has settled into a comfortable offensive lead. The commentators keep bringing up the condition of Priest’s eye.

The two begin exchanging shots. Rusev reverses a whip, but Priest punches him down. Priest hits a back elbow in the corner, followed by a Broken Arrow for a two-count. Priest hits the ropes, but Rusev kicks him in the head and takes him down for a two-count.

Rusev shouts that he wants John Cena. Priest’s eye is giving him problems. Rusev kicks Priest in the chest a few times before Priest starts to absorb the blows. Priest kicks and punches Rusev before hitting a clothesline. Priest does an Old School crossbody before pulling the straps down.

Priest sets up for South of Heaven, but Rusev elbows out. Rusev attacks the injured eye and rips at it. Rusev connects with a Matchka Kick for the win. With the victory, Rusev advances to the next round of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament.

Winner and ADVANCING: Rusev

WWE Superstars Approach Raw G.M. Adam Pearce

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce is talking with World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. Styles says they’re the Tag Team Champions and want to keep defending the titles. Pearce says he’ll line some opponents up for them. Do they have a team name? Lee suggests Dragons with Style, but Pearce and Styles don’t like it.

They’ll keep working at it. Styles and Lee walk off, and Maxxine Dupri walks up to Pearce. Dupri says she can train all she wants, but she’s ready for Becky Lynch. Pearce says it’ll happen next week in Madison Square Garden. Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch appears from out of nowhere and flattens her with a right hand.

CM Punk, Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes Brawl With Logan Paul & The Vision

CM Punk’s theme hits as we return live inside the TD Garden. The crowd goes wild and begins singing along as “The Best in the World” makes his way to the ring. The show heads to a quick pre-segment commercial break as “The Second City Saint” finishes his entrance.

When the show returns, the brand new WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk says he’s pissed off and isn’t waiting for a “douchebag” to interrupt him. Punk is going to call him out. Punk isn’t in his wrestling gear, but this is Boston, so he’ll fight in the street.

Last week, he got hit with brass knuckles by a piece of garbage named Logan Paul. Punk always knew he was a piece of garbage. Punk isn’t putting his title on the line, but he will put his boot on his broccoli-headed millennial neck. Punk calls him out to get the ass whipping he’s earned.

Logan Paul saunters out to the stage. Why is Punk so mad? Because Paul is smarter than him? Paul says he’s smarter than everyone in the building. Punk says he’s just buying himself time. Paul tells him to shut up. He’s been punched by the greatest boxer of all time: Floyd Mayweather.

That was nothing compared to getting dropped by Bronson Reed. Since they dropped dead weight Seth Rollins, they made it clear that if you’re not with them, you’re getting cracked. Paul thought he knew it all, but since taking that Tsunami, his eyes have been opened to a whole new Vision.

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman comes out and joins Paul. He’s soon followed by “Big” Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Heyman sarcastically says to stop him if Punk has heard this before: Punk is the most unlikeable human he’s ever met. Punk is friendless, not because they betray him.

But because he betrays his friendships. Take it from Punk’s former best friend in the world. Punk is simply one miserable, rotten bastard. Punk is the most unlikable person he’s ever met. He couldn’t be more unlikeable unless his name was AJ Lee.

Punk says if his wife were here, she’d leave all four of them in a pool of their own piss and blood. Since she’s not here, it’s up to him. The Vision and Paul head to the ring, so “Main Event” Jey Uso gets in the ring to stand alongside Punk.

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes also runs down to stand alongside them! The Vision looks worried, but they still get in the ring to attack. Punk gets Paul at ringside and punches him down. Punk grabs Heyman, but Paul cuts him off. Punk quickly sends Paul into the barricade.

Rhodes grabs a steel chair and hits Breakker. Reed is isolated in the ring with Uso, Punk, and Rhodes. They take turns hitting him. Punk hits Reed with a chair, and Rhodes and Uso clothesline him over the top rope. Punk, Rhodes, and Uso stand tall in the ring. The crowd does the Cody Rhodes song-chant.

WWE Women’s World Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Now it’s time for our second of three championship matches scheduled for tonight’s jam-packed episode of WWE Raw at the TD Garden in Boston, MA., as the WWE Women’s World Championship is on-the-line next. But first, we shoot backstage.

We see the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are warming up. They’ll defend the titles against the Kabuki Warriors later tonight in the third of three advertised title tilts. From there, we head back inside the TD Garden.

The familiar sounds of Stephanie Vaquer’s theme music hits and out comes the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion. “La Primera” is joined by WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella as she heads to the ring. On that note, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.