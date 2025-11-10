WWE News and Notes

– Dominik Mysterio confidently addressed the possibility of facing John Cena, declaring his readiness and dominance. He stated, “If he comes a knocking, I mean, I’m here. Dirty Dom is here. Judgment Day is here.” Emphasizing his fearlessness, he reminded everyone that Cena already knows what he’s about, saying, “John Cena already knows. I’ve said it multiple times.” Mysterio closed with a bold challenge, reaffirming his status and confidence: “If you want some, come get some. Double Champ is here.”

(Source: Beyond The Match Wrestling)

– Adam Pearce announced that the next two first round matches in the Last Time is Now tournament will be drawn tonight.

The next two first round matches in the Last Time is Now tournament will be drawn at random TONIGHT. Everyday I’m tumblin’. @WWE pic.twitter.com/Tga5dkQ3fQ — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) November 10, 2025

– Sheamus says it’s his destiny to officially retire John Cena from WWE at SNME on December 13th:

Sheamus defeats Cena, becomes WWE Champion: Dec 13, 2009. Sheamus defeats Cena, his final match ever: Dec 13th, 2025. ♻️ — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) November 10, 2025

– Five entrants for the Six Way Elimination Match to determine the next WWE ID Women’s Champion on 11/17 have been announced: Brittnie Brooks, Notorious Mimi, Tiara James, Airica Demia, and Shannon LeVangie.