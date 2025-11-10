Triple H says White House filled with “huge WWE fans,” Jinder Mahal reflects on 3MB

– Triple H praises “larger than life” Donald Trump and claims that the White House is filled with “huge WWE fans.”

“Donald Trump was very good in our world because he was okay to be himself, he was okay to sort of get egg on his face and be embarrassed sometimes he was okay to put it all out there and just be him. He’s charismatic, he’s larger than life, he’s not afraid to say what’s in-front of him, right or wrong.”

“Even when it comes to politics, it’s amazing to me when I walk through The White House, over the last few months I’ve been there quite a few times, how many people [there] are huge WWE fans.”

(source: the ALL IN Podcast)

– Jinder Mahal reflects on 3MB, has noticed fan nostalgia for the stable:

“Independently, all three of us [had] so many ups and downs. When the three of us split, Me and Drew, going away for a while, reinventing ourselves. Heath, reinventing himself. Me and Drew, becoming world champions, WWE Champions…

I think now enough time has passed where it’s kind of people have nostalgia. They kind of miss 3MB, and they remember the good times, but at that time, we didn’t have a whole lot of support, not like now. But I think the band has to reform. Maybe have a reunion tour of some sort.”

(source: Click and Tell)