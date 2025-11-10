The Rock on The Smashing Machine’s low box office performance, Konnan on El Hijo Del Vikingo/WWE

– The Rock states that he was okay with The Smashing Machine’s low box office performance:

“Smashing Machine also represents a turning point in my career that I’ve wanted for a long time: for the first time in my career — 20 plus years since The Scorpion King came out — I made a film to challenge myself and to really rip myself open and to go elsewhere and disappear and transform, and not one time did I think about box office.

In our world you’re like, ‘Sh*t, how are we going to look?’ And then Friday night comes and you’re like, ‘Oh man.’ You wake up Saturday, and sometimes you wake up feeling good, and sometimes you’re like, ‘Oh my God, didn’t do well.’ I had not thought about that at all. And even that Friday night when we opened, I went to sleep peacefully and woke up peacefully because it represented this thing. And even though we didn’t do well [at the box office], or as well as we wanted to, it was okay because it just represented the thing I did for me.”

(source: Hollywood reporter)

– Konnan comments on fans Turning and booing El Hijo Del Vikingo after the WWE acquisition of AAA

“In Mexico he just gets booed because people are pissed that they took the title off of ADR (Alberto Del Rio) to put it on Vikingo, and so it is kind of the Roman Reigns thing. ‘Oh, this is who you guys wanna be a star,’ that guy, right?

“That’s really what it is, because the guy’s nice, he’s personable, he’s cool with the fans, he’s a good wrestler. He doesn’t really deserve that heat, but nevertheless, he has it.

“We had to go with it. Yes (he is a good heel). Sometimes people are just waiting to turn so they can get all that out of them, all the shit that people have been telling them as a babyface, and you can’t because you’re still a babyface, and you’re like, ‘When I become heel, it’s on.’

“That’s what’s happened with him.”

(source: Keepin’ It 100)